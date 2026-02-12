Namibia: Haikali Applauds FIFA Club Management Course

Just Imagine Investment managing member Mathew Haikali says modern football has evolved into a complex business industry, and without strong governance, teams will struggle to survive.

Responding to questions by The Namibian Sport, Haikali says: "Clubs today are businesses, community institutions, employers and brands. Without strict governance, financial discipline and strategic planning, even the most talented teams will find the going extremely tough."

The International Federation of Association Football (Fifa), together with the Namibia Football Association (NFA), concluded the Fifa club management course recently.

A statement by the football association says 43 participants from the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) and the FNB Women's Super League (WSL) successfully completed the two-day course.

The programme focused on key areas such as governance, strategic planning, financial management, marketing and sustainable club development, and it was designed to equip club executives and administrators with modern management skills that align with international football standards.

"The recent conclusion of the Fifa club management course, attended with full representation from members of the NPFL, WSL and NFA, is a timely intervention for local football," Haikali says.

"While football passion in Namibia has never been in doubt, the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of our clubs will increasingly be determined not only by what happens on the pitch, but by how clubs are managed off it."

"Local football clubs have been driven by goodwill, volunteerism and personal sacrifice from club owners and administrators. While this commitment is admirable, modern football has evolved," he stresses.

Haikali said the purpose was to address the gap directly. "The course equipped club leaders with practical knowledge to manage clubs in a structured, transparent and sustainable manner."

The former football premier league boss says issues such as poor financial management, weak governance, lack of compliance with licensing requirements and over-reliance on individual benefactors have repeatedly undermined local clubs.

"Courses of this nature help shift clubs away from survival mode towards long-term planning and institutional stability."

"In my view, club owners should not see management courses as optional or academic exercises, but as essential tools for protecting their investment and legacy," says Haikali.

"Football is increasingly regulated through Fifa, the Confederation of African Football and national licensing systems, and ignorance of governance and compliance standards is no longer an excuse."

The veteran sports instructor says club owners should position themselves to reduce financial risk through better budgeting and accountability and attract partners through credible governance structures.

"Meet club licensing and compliance requirements with confidence while building clubs that can outlive individual owners or benefactors. Ultimately, professional management increases a club's value," he says.

Applauding the management course, Haikali says club management courses cover key pillars required to run a club successfully, adding that to survive clubs must uphold branding, fan engagement, sponsorships, media relations and operational management while acknowledging match organisation, human resources and administrative systems.

"Strategic planning and long-term vision, performance planning and risk management must be recognised by club owners," he says.

"For club owners, this knowledge translates into clearer structures, reduced conflicts, better decision-making and improved sporting performance over time."