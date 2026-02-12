Uganda's Oscar Ntambi Unveiled for 2026 WRC Safari Rally As Kcb Commits Kshs 227m

In a show of regional collaboration and sports dedication, KCB Bank has officially unveiled Uganda's Oscar Ntambi, alongside co-driver Asuman Muhammed, as one of its sponsored drivers for the upcoming World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Kenya.

The announcement came during a sponsorship launch event, where KCB Bank Kenya committed KShs 227 million to the 2026 edition of the iconic rally.

This marks KCB's sixth consecutive year of sponsorship since the Safari Rally's return to the WRC calendar. The funding is designed to maximise both the event's success and the development of regional motorsport talent.

Edgar Byamah, Managing Director of KCB Bank Uganda, emphasised the bank's commitment to nurturing motorsport in the region.

"We are excited to see Oscar Ntambi representing Uganda on the world stage. We have played a pivotal role in his rally journey in Uganda, and his unique racing style has contributed to the growth of motorsport not only locally but beyond our borders." he said.

Byamah added that KCB Bank has long championed motorsport and, guided by their 'For People, For Better' promise, is committed to ensuring local talent receives the technical and financial backing needed to compete globally.

Rally Details

The 2026 WRC Safari Rally is scheduled for March, 12 to 15, 2026 and will feature 20 special stages covering 350.02 competitive kilometres, with an additional 842.9 km liaison distance, in line with FIA regulations.

This year, the event will be centred in Naivasha, moving away from the traditional Nairobi flag-off, to comply with new FIA rules regarding crew working hours.

The entry list boasts global motorsport titans including Sebastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville, and defending champion Elfyn Evans, representing manufacturers Toyota, Hyundai, ŠKODA, and M-Sport Ford.

Representing KCB Bank Uganda and supported by KCB Kenya, Ntambi will pilot a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X built by Ralliart, a vehicle renowned for durability on the Safari's challenging terrain.

At the launch, Ntambi expressed his excitement: "Representing KCB Bank Uganda at the WRC is a great honour. This journey, born from a passion for speed, is now about showcasing Ugandan motorsport to the world. I thank KCB Bank for providing the support and equipment needed to compete at this high level."

Event Schedule

Thursday, March,12: Shakedown at the newly introduced Nawisa stage, followed by a ceremonial flag-off; cars to pass Camp Moran and Mzabibu stages. Friday, March,13: Cars will tackle Camp Moran, Loldia, Geothermal, and Kedong stages. Saturday, March,14: Rally heads to Soysambu, Elementaita, and Sleeping Warrior, concluding with an autograph session at Mzabibu. Sunday, March, 15: Final stages include Oserengoni, Hell's Gate, and the Wolf Power Stage, culminating in the prize-giving ceremony.

KCB Bank Uganda is encouraging Ugandans to rally behind Ntambi, and customers transacting via *KCB Mobile Banking (app or 244#) stand a chance to win VIP tickets to watch the Safari Rally live in Kenya.

Beyond motorsport, KCB Bank Uganda said it continues to support community sports initiatives, including the KCB KOBs rugby team, golf tournaments, Nkumba volleyball team, and other youth development programs.

"Through these initiatives, the bank aims to help disciplined athletes transition from local success to international recognition," KCB Uganda said.