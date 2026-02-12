South Africa: IFP Secures Resounding Victory in Umzumbe Ward 13, Reinforcing Its Growing Political Momentum

12 February 2026
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has decisively retained Ward 13 in the by-election held on 11 February 2026 in the uMzumbe Local Municipality, delivering a clear and unequivocal message: communities continue to place their trust and confidence in the IFP's leadership and governance.

The by-election followed the resignation of an IFP councillor. The Party is proud to announce the election of Councillor Bakhanyile Shozi, who outperformed all contesting parties and reaffirming the IFP's firm mandate in the ward.

This decisive victory underscores a broader political reality -- communities are turning away from hollow promises and instead choosing principled, experienced, and service-driven leadership. The outcome reflects the electorate's confidence in the IFP's disciplined governance approach, its commitment to accountability, and its unwavering focus on responsive service delivery.

The retention of Ward 13 further consolidates the IFP's growing political strength in uMzumbe and across KwaZulu-Natal. It is a strong endorsement of the Party's values and a reaffirmation of its role as a credible and trusted alternative in local government.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This result also strengthens the leadership of IFP President, Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa, whose consistent engagement with communities and steadfast commitment to ethical governance continue to resonate with voters who demand integrity, stability, and decisive leadership.

The IFP extends its sincere appreciation to its dedicated volunteers, branch leadership, ground forces, and loyal supporters whose unity, discipline, and tireless mobilisation ensured that the will of the people was clearly expressed at the ballot box.

The Party remains resolute in its commitment to govern with authority, humility, and integrity. We will continue advancing responsive service delivery, strengthening oversight, and defending the interests of communities at local government level.

The message from Ward 13 in uMzumbe is unmistakable: the IFP leads, the IFP delivers, and the IFP remains the trusted choice of the people.

This victory builds on the Party's significant gains in June 2024, when the IFP secured three of six wards from the ANC in by-elections within the same municipality, following the expulsion of one councillor and the resignation of five ANC councillors.

Looking ahead, the IFP will contest four additional by-elections in the coming weeks, including Ward 12 in the AbaQulusi Local Municipality and three wards in the Nongoma Local Municipality, as it continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its mandate across KwaZulu-Natal.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029

Read the original article on IFP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.