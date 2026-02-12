Somalia: Former PM Calls for Halt to Disputed Constitutional Changes Amid Somalia Political Rift

Mogadishu — Former Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Wednesday voiced concern over the country's deepening political tensions, urging President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to take the lead in calming the situation and fostering national reconciliation.

Speaking at an opposition meeting at a hotel in Halane complex, Roble said the federal president must act to ease divisions and promote rapprochement rooted in Somali unity and solidarity.

He called on the president to abandon what he described as pretexts fueling the current disputes and to immediately halt constitutional amendments that have not been agreed upon through broad consensus.

The remarks by the former prime minister come at a time when Somalia faces mounting political discord, particularly over constitutional changes, the electoral process and the country's leadership direction.

The disputes have heightened mistrust among political actors and fueled wider concern across the Somali political landscape.