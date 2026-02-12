Somalia: Puntland's Deni Urges Accountability in Parliament, Pushes for Swift National Elections

12 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni on Wednesday accused Somalia's Lower House Speaker, Adan Mohamed Nur (Adan Madobe), of carrying out activities in parliament that go beyond his mandated responsibilities.

Deni also praised lawmakers who in recent days have opposed proposed constitutional amendments, describing their actions as a fulfillment of their constitutional duties.

He urged members of parliament to continue safeguarding the responsibility entrusted to them, saying developments in the legislature do not reflect its intended role and require genuine accountability and open dialogue about the country's political direction.

Deni made the remarks at a reception in Mogadishu held in honor of himself and Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, known as Ahmed Madobe. The event was organized by the Somali Future Council.

The Puntland leader said Somalia urgently needs an inclusive election, stressing that the current political phase cannot be resolved through unproductive debate alone.

"The only thing the country is missing is an election; everything else is just talk," Deni said.

He emphasized the need to uphold agreed laws and procedures, adding that Puntland remains ready for dialogue with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Deni reiterated his administration's commitment to preserving national unity, saying their visit to Mogadishu is aimed at reaching a genuine agreement that serves the Somali people.

