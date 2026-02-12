Somalia: Jubaland Leader Ahmed Madobe - 'We Are Not Guests in Mogadishu'

Mogadishu — Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe, said his arrival in Mogadishu is aimed at safeguarding Somalia's statehood and seeking a lasting solution to the country's ongoing political challenges.

Speaking at a dinner event attended by members of the Somali Salvation Council and lawmakers who describe themselves as independent members of parliament, Madobe said any action that threatens the country's unity and federal system would not be accepted.

"We have come to Mogadishu to protect Somalia's statehood and to find solutions to the existing disputes. We will not allow the state to be dismantled," Madobe said.

Addressing his presence in the capital, he added pointedly: "We are not guests in Mogadishu; we are staying in our own hotel," underscoring his stance on ownership of the capital and participation in key national decisions.

Madobe also called on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to join the political dialogue, drawing parallels with 2021, when Hassan Sheikh was part of the opposition during the administration of former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

The dinner gathering carried strong political symbolism, reflecting consultations between opposition leaders and some members of parliament at a time when Somalia faces mounting tensions over elections and constitutional review.

The federal government has yet to announce an official date for the previously proposed national consultative meeting, which is expected to address key issues including the electoral framework and constitutional arrangements.