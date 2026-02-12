Africa: Somalia Wins Seat On AU Peace and Security Council for 2026-2028

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday congratulated the Somali people and state institutions after the country secured a seat on the African Union's Peace and Security Council for the 2026-2028 term.

The president described the development as a historic achievement and a sign of Somalia's growing diplomatic progress and renewed leadership role at both continental and international levels.

He said the victory was the result of a unified national effort, particularly highlighting the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"The confidence and support Somalia has received from African Union member states is clear evidence of the positive transformation underway in our country and the strengthening partnerships we are building," Hassan Sheikh said. "We previously served on the United Nations Security Council, and today we take our seat on Africa's Peace and Security Council."

He extended special thanks to all countries that supported and voted for Somalia, saying the outcome reflected solidarity, friendship and a shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Africa.

The African Union Peace and Security Council is a key body responsible for conflict prevention and resolution, peacebuilding and the promotion of political dialogue across the continent.

Somalia's membership is expected to enhance its role in shaping security and peace efforts in Africa.