Africa: Tanzanian Envoy Attends AU's 48th Meeting On Continent's Development, Peace, Security

12 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Addis Ababa — TANZANIAN Foreign Affairs Minister and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has joined other ministers from African nations in the 48th African Union Executive Council meeting underway in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting brings together AU foreign ministers and senior officials to discuss development, peace and security, regional cooperation and implementation of decisions from the Heads of State Summit, ahead of the 39th AU Summit.

Opening the meeting, the AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Youssouf Ali stressed ongoing institutional reforms under the 2024-2028 plan, progress in peace and security structures, sustainable financing and institutional strengthening.

The chairman further thanked Angola for its outgoing AU leadership.

For his part, Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos warned that shifting global geopolitics are weakening multilateral cooperation.

Moreover, the UNECA Executive Secretary Clever Gatete called for stronger development financing, infrastructure integration, value addition to minerals and crops, expansion of Africa's free trade market, and greater use of technology for growth.

