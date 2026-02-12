Tanzania: Zanzibar Pledges Longstanding Ties With Japan

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Second Vice-President Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla has reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening its long-standing relationship with Japan.

He made the remarks during a courtesy meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Tanzania, Yoichi Mikami, held at his office in Vuga, Stone Town, Zanzibar on Tuesday.

"The strong bilateral relations between Tanzania and Japan will continue to promote cooperation in key sectors, including agriculture, trade, clean and safe water, industrial development, tourism and various infrastructure projects," said Mr Abdulla.

He noted that the Zanzibar government welcomes Japan to explore existing investment opportunities, particularly in tourism, the blue economy, agriculture and the application of modern technology, for the mutual benefit of citizens from both sides.

Mr Abdulla further observed that Japan has made significant progress in agriculture and trade due to its skilled professionals, advanced tools and innovative technologies.

He assured Ambassador Mikami that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will continue to work closely with the government of Japan across various sectors, especially strategic areas aimed at strengthening economic diplomacy.

For his part, Ambassador Mikami commended the Zanzibar government for notable economic and social progress achieved in recent years and pledged to further enhance cooperation between Tanzania and Japan.

He reaffirmed Japan's commitment to sustaining and expanding bilateral relations for the broader benefit of the people of both countries.