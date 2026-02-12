Tanzania: Zanzibar Settles 373 Land Dispute Cases

Zanzibar — DEPUTY Minister for Lands and Human Settlements Development, Ms Salha Mohamed Mwinjuma has announced that the ministry has established a Special Land Disputes Resolution Committee, to address land conflicts across Zanzibar.

Ms Mwinjuma revealed that over the past five years, the ministry's mediation committee has received 468 land dispute cases, of which 373 have been resolved, while 95 remain under review.

The Deputy Minister was responding to a question from Ole Constituency Representative, Mr Seif Hamad Suleiman, who said that his constituency faces numerous land conflicts in areas such as Ole town, Kwa Pweza and residential neighbourhoods.

He sought clarification on the government's awareness of the disputes and the measures being taken to resolve them. Ms Mwinjuma confirmed that the ministry has received two disputes from Ole Constituency, one involving resident and the Prisons Camp and another involving local residents.

Both cases, along with other disputes involving military areas, are still under follow-up by the Land Disputes Mediation Committee to reach amicable solutions.