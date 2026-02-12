Tanzania: MPs Raise Concerns Over Pension Delays

Zanzibar — MEMBERS of the House of Representatives, led by Women's Representative Mr Jabu Makame Juma, have questioned why some elderly citizens who have reached the qualifying age are not receiving their monthly social pension.

In response, Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Zawadi Amour Nassor said that some elderly individuals who appear to be 70 years or older do not receive the Universal Pension due to lack of official documentation. She explained that ministry verification exercises have identified cases where elderly people lack birth certificates or other identification documents confirming their age.

ALSO READ: Civil servants' salary review nears completion

"For elderly persons who meet the age requirement and whose documents are verified, their names are first recorded by Shehas (local leaders), then verified by social welfare officers before being submitted to the Ministry of Finance for payment," Ms Nassor said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She added that eligibility criteria for the Universal Pension are clearly outlined under the Elderly Act No. 2 of 2020 and the Elderly Affairs (Universal Pension Management) Regulations of 2023. To qualify, an applicant must be 70 years or older, be a Zanzibari citizen and have resided in Zanzibar continuously for at least ten years.

The Deputy Minister urged elderly citizens to follow proper registration procedures. Applications must include two recent passport-sized photographs, a birth certificate or sworn affidavit of birth and a Zanzibar Resident ID.