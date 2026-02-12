Tanzania: MPs Raise Concerns Over Pension Delays

12 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yusuf in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — MEMBERS of the House of Representatives, led by Women's Representative Mr Jabu Makame Juma, have questioned why some elderly citizens who have reached the qualifying age are not receiving their monthly social pension.

In response, Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Zawadi Amour Nassor said that some elderly individuals who appear to be 70 years or older do not receive the Universal Pension due to lack of official documentation. She explained that ministry verification exercises have identified cases where elderly people lack birth certificates or other identification documents confirming their age.

ALSO READ: Civil servants' salary review nears completion

"For elderly persons who meet the age requirement and whose documents are verified, their names are first recorded by Shehas (local leaders), then verified by social welfare officers before being submitted to the Ministry of Finance for payment," Ms Nassor said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She added that eligibility criteria for the Universal Pension are clearly outlined under the Elderly Act No. 2 of 2020 and the Elderly Affairs (Universal Pension Management) Regulations of 2023. To qualify, an applicant must be 70 years or older, be a Zanzibari citizen and have resided in Zanzibar continuously for at least ten years.

The Deputy Minister urged elderly citizens to follow proper registration procedures. Applications must include two recent passport-sized photographs, a birth certificate or sworn affidavit of birth and a Zanzibar Resident ID.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.