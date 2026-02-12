Tanzania: Jamhuri Stadium Set for 5,500-Seat Upgrade

Dodoma — DODOMA'S CCM Jamhuri Stadium is set to undergo a major upgrade with the installation of 5,500 seats, stadium management has announced.

Stadium Manager Hussein Mhando revealed the development during an exclusive interview on Tuesday, describing the move as part of broader efforts to modernise the facility, improve event management and enhance spectators' comfort.

According to Mhando, the seats, sourced from the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, will be installed in the VIP A and VIP B stands.

The installation is scheduled to begin next month.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This initiative will ensure that every spectator has a designated seat, which will significantly improve order and crowd management during events," Mhando said.

ALSO READ: STEM dreams propel women into maritime frontiers

He noted that the introduction of fixed seating will enable stadium authorities to accurately determine attendance figures, facilitating better planning for security, seating arrangements and customer service.

In addition to improving organisation, the upgrade is expected to increase the value and appeal of the VIP sections, attracting more stakeholders, partners and fans to events hosted at the venue.

Beyond seating, the stadium management also plans to install a large screen to allow spectators to view live action and replays during matches and other events.

Mhando emphasised that the improvements form part of a long-term strategy to elevate Jamhuri Stadium to modern standards and position it as a venue capable of hosting major national and international sports and entertainment events.

"We believe these measures will enhance the stadium's prestige, raise the value of VIP areas and significantly improve overall event management," he said.