East Africa: Tanzania Tops Region in Cybersecurity Standards

Dodoma — TANZANIA has emerged the leading country in East Africa in online safety management and ranks among the top 45 best-performing nations globally in cybersecurity standards, according to the latest Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The announcement was made on Tuesday in Dodoma by the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki, Her speech was delivered on her behalf by the ministry's Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mr Nicolaus Mkapa, during the commemoration of the 22nd Safer Internet Day.

The event, which was observed globally aimed to promote the safe, responsible and productive use of the internet.

This year's theme, "Smart Tech, Safe Choices: Protecting Children in the Age of AI," highlights the growing need for caution as artificial intelligence and digital systems continue to shape learning, communication and economic activity.

Ms Kairuki said the world is firmly in the era of the digital economy, where Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) form the backbone of development.

Despite the vast opportunities available, she noted that countries, including Tanzania, continue to face rising threats such as cybercrime, privacy breaches, digital fraud and the misuse of online platforms.

"In this context, the importance of digital safety education cannot be overstated. Children, youth and the wider public must be empowered to use the internet safely and productively for their personal development and for the nation at large," she said.

The minister outlined measures taken by the government through her ministry to strengthen online safety, including upgrading legal and institutional frameworks, enhancing information system security and conducting nationwide public awareness campaigns to promote safe digital practices.

She commended the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) for championing safe internet use programmes, particularly through digital clubs in schools and universities, nationwide cybersecurity awareness campaigns and support for youth innovation in digital technology.

"These efforts are preparing our young people to fully participate and thrive in the digital economy," she noted.

TCRA Board Chairperson, Dr Jones Kilimbe, said ICT has become the backbone of global socio-economic progress and that ensuring online safety is essential as artificial intelligence (AI) gains prominence across sectors.

"To keep pace with rapid technological advancement, we must consistently invest in promoting safe and responsible internet use. This includes ensuring that children and youth are well equipped to benefit from the digital economy," he said.

He urged learners from early childhood to university level to join digital clubs, strengthen their ICT foundations and develop solutions to address community challenges.

TCRA Director General, Dr Jabiri Bakari, said many people use AI tools daily without realising it, exposing themselves to risks and missing out on emerging digital opportunities.

"While ICT advancements bring immense benefits, they also present challenges when users lack adequate understanding. Low awareness can make the internet unsafe for individuals and the wider community," he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joshua Mwangasa, Head of the Cybercrime Investigation Unit, urged students to comply with national laws and guidelines when using digital platforms.

"There has been an increase in cases involving young people who fall victim to technology misuse. The Police Force continues to educate the public on proper online behaviour, but strict compliance with the law remains essential," he said.