Kenya: Delay in Meta Moderators Case Sparks Outcry From Petitioners

Nairobi — The much-anticipated rulings in two landmark cases filed by former Facebook content moderators against Meta Platforms Inc. and its agents have been postponed.

Justice Nduma Nderi had been expected to deliver rulings in the petitions on February 12, 2026, but the court issued a "ruling on notice" update, adjourning the matter to a later date.

The cases -- filed by Daniel Motaung and another group led by Kiana Monique Arendse and James Agada Mark alongside 181 others -- accuse Meta and its partners of human trafficking, unfair dismissal, poor working conditions, union busting, and violations of workers' privacy and dignity.

The petitioners expressed frustration over the delay, terming it a setback in their pursuit of justice.

Naftali Andati Wambalo, one of the petitioners, said the continued postponement compounds the psychological harm allegedly suffered during their employment as content moderators.

"The continued delay in the hearing and determination of our petition is not merely a procedural setback; it is a profound failure of the judicial promise that 'justice delayed is justice denied,"' he said.

Another petitioner, Kiana Monique Arendse, said the prolonged legal battle has affected her ability to secure employment and support her family.

The cases had earlier faced delays after Meta challenged the jurisdiction of Kenyan courts.

However, the Court of Appeal ruled that Kenyan courts have jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The petitioners say they are now considering further action, including petitioning the Chief Justice to intervene and expedite the case.