South Africa: Government Intensifies Oversight of Midrand Water Supply Interventions

The stabilisation of water supply in Gauteng remains a priority for government as it implements infrastructure upgrades, system balancing and accelerates investment in new storage capacity.

On Thursday, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Penny Majodina, alongside Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of COGTA, Dr Dickson Namane Masemola, Gauteng MEC of COGTA, David Mamabolo and Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Councillor Dada Morero conducted an oversight visit to key water infrastructure sites in Midrand.

The visit formed part of government's response to the ongoing water supply challenges in Midrand and surrounding areas, where residents have experienced intermittent water supply linked to system pressure constraints, high demand and ageing infrastructure.

Early-morning inspections at strategic reservoirs

The oversight programme began at Errand in Midrand, where political principals and city officials received a technical briefing on the current operational status of the local water supply system.

An inspection was conducted at the Johannesburg Grand Central Water Tower in Glen Austin, a critical component of the area's distribution network.

The delegation also received an overview of how the system functions under pressure, particularly the role of elevation in determining which areas receive water during periods of constrained supply.

The ministerial delegation proceeded to the President's Park Reservoir, where further assessments were conducted on the reservoir's contribution to supply stability in Midrand.

Officials indicated that the interconnected nature of the system requires careful management to ensure equitable distribution across affected suburbs.

Another identified challenge was that lower-lying reservoirs and towers tend to receive water more consistently, while elevated areas become vulnerable during system strain, underscoring the need for improved balancing and additional storage capacity.

New reservoirs in Carlswald

As part of long-term interventions to address Midrand's water supply issues, the ministerial team visited a building site in the Carlswald area where two new reservoirs are currently being built.

It is anticipated that the new reservoirs will boost system resilience and storage capacity, especially during times of high demand or operational interruptions. When complete, the infrastructure will facilitate improved pressure control and shorten supply outages' duration and frequency.

Minister Majodina said government was concentrating on structural solutions that would sustain water supply in quickly expanding metropolitan areas, like Midrand, rather than relying solely on temporary fixes.

"The goal of these investments is to future-proof the system and make sure that communities are not repeatedly affected by water disruptions," she said.

Cooperative governance at the centre of interventions

The visit highlighted the importance of coordination between national departments, municipalities and water entities in resolving water challenges.

Minister Hlabisa emphasised that water security remains a key service delivery priority and that improved coordination between spheres of government is essential to prevent infrastructure failures from escalating into community crises.

Mayor Morero reaffirmed the City of Johannesburg's commitment to accelerating maintenance, addressing leaks, and ensuring that new infrastructure projects are delivered on time.

The city is investing in major infrastructure upgrades in the Brixton, Crosby, and Hursthill supply districts, including the construction of new reservoirs, the installation of modern pump stations, and the refurbishment of ageing infrastructure.

Reassurance to residents

Government has assured residents that work is underway to stabilise supply in Midrand, while longer-term projects, including the Carlswald reservoirs, are working towards completion.

As government works to make the system stronger and more reliable, residents have been encouraged to use water sparingly and to report leaks and infrastructure failures to municipal authorities in the city.

The oversight visit signalled government's commitment to ensure that water, as a basic service and constitutional right, is accessible to all members of the public. - SAnews.gov.za