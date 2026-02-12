Congo-Kinshasa: Monusco Boss Arrives in Goma to Advance Ceasefire Monitoring

The head of the United Nations mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) arrived at Goma airport on Thursday, February 12, as part of efforts to support preparations for monitoring and verification of the ceasefire between DR Congo and the AFC/M23 rebels.

Vivian van de Perre, who is serving in acting capacity, arrived in a UN helicopter in the rebel-controlled Goma, following her consultations with Congolese national authorities.

Her visit is part of MONUSCO's operational preparations to advance practical arrangements for implementing ceasefire monitoring mechanisms, including the deployment of Blue Helmets to Uvira, South Kivu province.

During her visit, van de Perre will meet with local authorities and stakeholders to coordinate ceasefire monitoring and verification efforts. MONUSCO emphasized that its support will be delivered within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2808 (2025), which authorizes the mission to assist in permanent ceasefire implementation.

"I have arrived in Goma today as part of MONUSCO's mandate and ongoing efforts to support the operationalization of the ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism," the UN official was quoted as saying upon her arrival.

The helicopter is the first to touch down at Goma airport since late January 2025, when the city fell into the hands of the rebels. The airport was closed as the runway had been damaged and nearby areas mined, according to the rebels, who accused the Congolese army of using it for military purposes.

At the time, AFC/M23 insisted that only its authorities could decide when the airport would safely resume operations.

"On 26 January 2025, I was on the last plane to land at Goma airport. Today, I am on the first aircraft to land here again. I hope this marks the beginning of the airport's gradual reopening, for the benefit of the population," she said.

Van de Perre also said on Tuesday during her visit to Kinshasa that the renewed mission will deploy a monitoring team to Uvira, a city previously under AFC/M23 control, to oversee adherence to the ceasefire.

The rebel group withdrew from Uvira in mid-January as a confidence-building measure, placing the area under the responsibility of the international community to protect civilians.

AFC/M23 had warned of heightened risks to Banyamulenge civilians in the surrounding areas, such as Minembwe, citing attacks and blockades imposed by the government coalition following their withdrawal.