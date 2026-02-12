Rwanda: Gitagata Rehab Boss Appeal Trial Starts in Camera

Gasabo Intermediate Court on Thursday, February 12 began hearing an appeal by prosecutors challenging the bail granted to Gitagata Rehabilitation Centre coordinator Hassan Bahame, who faces charges of abuse of authority for personal gain and sexual exploitation of women undergoing rehabilitation.

Bahame was arrested by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on December 16 over allegations that he sexually exploited women at the centre in exchange for favours.

During his arraignment at Nyamata Primary Court last month, prosecutors alleged that the favours included early release and financial support to start small businesses after rehabilitation. They also claimed he threatened the women with re-arrest if they refused.

Despite the prosecutors' request for remand, the court granted him bail, citing insufficient grounds to suspect he committed the offences. Subsequently, the prosecutors appealed the decision, seeking his remand pending trial.

During Thursday's appeal hearing, Bahame's lawyer, Emeline Nyembo, requested proceedings be held in camera due to the sensitive nature of the case and to protect the alleged victims. The prosecution supported the request, and the presiding judge ordered the hearing to be conducted behind closed doors.

Prosecution allegations

In their case file, prosecutors cite accounts including testimonies from two women who said they had sexual relations with Bahame.

One woman alleged she became pregnant and that Bahame gave her money to terminate the pregnancy and facilitated her early release before completing rehabilitation.

Prosecutors also presented statements from centre staff who claimed they had heard he was sexually exploiting women.

In its ruling in January, the court noted that although prosecutors said RIB received information about the alleged conduct in 2022, they did not provide proof of when an official investigation was opened. The court found it unlikely that authorities would remain inactive for an extended period after receiving such information.

The court also said prosecutors failed to present concrete evidence that a woman identified as AJ was sexually exploited. While she left the centre before completing rehabilitation, a medical report indicated she was released due to serious illness.

It further cited inconsistencies in testimony about the alleged pregnancy, noting that one witness gave conflicting accounts, first claiming the woman was pregnant, then that she miscarried, and later that Bahame helped terminate the pregnancy.

The court ruled that some testimonies were contradictory and others based on unverified information.