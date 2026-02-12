Rwanda: New Meter Test Kits to Improve Rural Water Billing, Cut Losses

Rural households in the country are set to benefit from more accurate water billing, while service providers including Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC Group) expect reduced revenue losses, thanks to 10 new portable water meter test kits handed over to WASAC Group.

Each kit, valued at over Rwf1.45 million, is designed to detect faulty meters, prevent overcharging or undercharging, and strengthen trust in rural water services. The initiative, part of the US-funded Isoko y'Ubuzima Project implemented by Water For People Rwanda, will serve communities across the Eastern and Northern Provinces.

The handover ceremony took place on Wednesday, February 11, at the Water For People Rwanda head office in Kacyiru.

It is expected the project to benefit districts from the Eastern and Northern Provinces, including Rwamagana, Kayonza, Ngoma, Kirehe, Nyagatare, Ruhango, Nyanza, Nyamagabe, Nyabihu, and Ngororero.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to WASAC Group, the initiative is expected to reduce billing errors, improve revenue collection. Accurate billing is essential for maintaining infrastructure, paying operators, and ensuring continuous service delivery.

ALSO READ: WASAC moves water connection services online

It seeks to strengthen the management and sustainability of rural water services, with a particular focus on reducing non-revenue water--water that is produced but not paid for due to factors including leaks, faulty meters, or billing errors.

"In my area where I supply water to residents, we experience losses because we are unable to fully recover the investment made in providing the service. I personally serve about 4,500 clients and must visit them whenever there is a complaint regarding water supply," said Aron Havunabakunda, a private operator working with Rwamagana District in the sectors of Mwurire, Munyaga, and Kigabiro.

ALSO READ: Tap water could be safely drinkable in Rwanda by 2029

An earlier assessment revealed that many water meters used in rural areas are more than 10 years old and have never been tested for accuracy. Over time, such meters become unreliable, leading to customers being either overcharged or undercharged.

To address this challenge, Water For People Rwanda procured 10 portable test kits that enable technicians to verify whether a customer's water meter is functioning correctly.

Eugene Dukuzumuremyi, the Country Director of Water For People Rwanda, said the project focuses on ensuring efficient and fair water supply for rural communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our ambition is to ensure communities access clean water with reliable services. Through our collaboration with WASAC Group, we want to make sure both suppliers and consumers benefit equally from a transparent and efficient system," he said.

ALSO READ: Projects underway to end Kigali's water supply issues - WASAC

The devices are portable and designed for field use. They can test different volumes of water flow and provide clear digital readings. The kits are battery-powered, durable, and suitable for rural conditions.

Before the handover, plumbers and WASAC Group engineers from the beneficiary districts were trained on how to properly use the equipment to ensure effective and consistent application.

WASAC Group will oversee the use of the kits and provide ongoing technical support. The equipment will help identify inaccurate meters and resolve customer complaints related to water bills.

Robert Bimenyimana, the spokesperson of WASAC Group, commended Water For People for their support. "We thank Water For People for this valuable support. Although WASAC Group has meter testing kits, they are not sufficient to meet the demand, particularly in rural areas. The equipment will greatly support private operators managing rural water supply systems by enabling them to detect and replace faulty meters more efficiently. This will improve the accuracy of water billing and significantly reduce non-revenue water."