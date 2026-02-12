Kenya: Kindiki Leads Drought Response As Govt Expands Fertiliser Distribution

Nairobi — Kenya's drought response is now shifting firmly to the ground, with the Government scaling up emergency food distribution even as it prepares farmers for the upcoming long rains season.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the State has intensified relief operations targeting millions of Kenyans facing severe food shortages following the failure of the October-December 2025 short rains.

"The government is intensifying distribution of food to millions of Kenyans severely affected by the ongoing drought," he said, noting that resources had been mobilised to avert loss of human life and livestock.

"I assure the people of Kenya that the government will not spare any resources to make sure we don't lose human life and mitigate the effects of the drought on livestock and wildlife," the Deputy President declared.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking after chairing a high-level coordination meeting at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, that brought together Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and heads of agencies, Kindiki emphasised that the focus is on rapid, last-mile delivery of relief supplies to the hardest-hit communities.

"Many counties are in need of food for the people and livestock feed. We are tirelessly working on effective last-mile delivery of food so it does not take long to reach the people. We are also trucking water to the people and livestock," he said.

According to the Government, at least 3.3 million people have been affected by drought conditions that have worsened since January 2026, with several counties now classified in the crisis stage, including Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Marsabit, Turkana, Kwale, Meru North, Samburu and Isiolo.

The Deputy President said priority is being given to vulnerable groups to ensure that social services, particularly education, are not disrupted.

"We need food to reach our schools so that learners are not disrupted by the ongoing drought situation. We have reviewed and resolved to upscale the ongoing interventions. We have also resolved to diversify the provision of food to take care of special members of society, including children, women and vulnerable members of society," he stated.

At the same time, the Government is implementing recovery measures aimed at safeguarding the next harvest.

The State Department for Agriculture has rolled out the 2026 Long Rains National Fertiliser Subsidy Programme to support farmers preparing for planting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture Dr Paul Kiprono Rono said fertiliser is being transported to National Cereals and Produce Board depots via the Standard Gauge Railway to ensure timely, cost-effective distribution across the country.

The synchronised approach, immediate humanitarian relief alongside agricultural input support, is designed to stabilise affected populations now while protecting national food production in the coming season.

Officials say the strategy reflects a broader shift toward linking emergency response with long-term resilience as Kenya confronts increasingly unpredictable climate cycles.