South Africans, beware: 'Police Officer Trainee Learnerships for 2026' ads circulating on social media are a scam

IN SHORT: The South African Police Service is not recruiting police officer trainees for 2026 through Facebook posts, comment-section links or private inbox messages. Posts making this claim show clear signs of a scam and are not how SAPS advertises legitimate recruitment opportunities.

Posts circulating on Facebook claim that the South African Police Service, or SAPS, has opened applications for "trainee learnerships" for 2026.

Part of the post reads:

Police officer TraineeApply Learnership 2026 is OpenGet FormRequirements:· Matric/Grade 12· Code B driving licence (manual transmission)· No criminal record· South African Citizenship· Must be under the age of 35If you Don't Understand Inbox us right now Will Help You For freeApplication Link on the comment Section

The posts include an image that appears to be generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, showing uniformed individuals styled to resemble SAPS officers, along with SAPS logos and recruitment-style text. The image is designed to look like an official SAPS recruitment poster.

Similar posts have been widely shared in Facebook groups with hundreds or thousands of followers.

But the offer is not legit. Here's how you can tell.

Familiar scam pattern

Africa Check has previously debunked numerous fake job adverts using the names and logos of government departments, including SAPS. This post follows the same patterns commonly seen in employment scams on social media.

First, the post does not direct applicants to the official SAPS website or a recognised government recruitment platform. Instead, it instructs users to apply via a link in the comment section or to inbox the page. SAPS does not recruit through Facebook comments, private messages or third-party links.

Second, the advert lacks key information that would be expected in a legitimate recruitment notice. There is no reference number, no closing date, no indication of which provinces or training colleges are involved, and no official SAPS contact details.

The wording of the post is also vague and poorly structured, another common feature of scam adverts.

Hints image AI generated

The image accompanying the post also raises concerns.

The poster has a polished, generic design more typical of AI-generated graphics than official government communication. The uniforms and SAPS badges appear simplified and lack the details expected in authentic branding.

The dramatic lighting, perfectly posed officers and helicopter backdrop resemble stock or digitally generated imagery rather than an official recruitment notice.

When Africa Check conducted a reverse image search, the image did not appear on any official SAPS website or verified government communication channels, further suggesting it is not part of a legitimate recruitment campaign.

No such vacancies advertised

Africa Check could find no evidence that SAPS had officially opened applications for trainee learnerships for 2026 at the time this post was circulating.

SAPS advertises all legitimate vacancies through its official career portal and official communication channels, with clear application procedures, eligibility criteria, and warnings that applicants should not pay fees or use intermediaries.

If SAPS were conducting a national recruitment drive for police trainees, this would be publicly announced through verified and traceable channels.

Stay safe and avoid scams

Africa Check has published a guide to help job seekers identify fake job and training offers. Scammers often target people urgently seeking employment by making opportunities seem quick, simple and legitimate.

If you encounter a suspicious advert:

Do not click on unverified links.

Do not share personal documents or information.

Verify the opportunity on the official website of the organisation mentioned.

If the opportunity is not listed there, it is safest to assume the advert is fake.

Still unsure whether a job ad is real? Africa Check investigates suspicious claims and viral posts. If you spot something questionable, send it to us and we may investigate it.