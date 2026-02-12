South Africa: Scam Alert - South Africa's National Railway Agency Not Hiring 'General Workers & Learnership Programme' On Facebook

Scam alert: South Africa's national railway agency not hiring 'General Workers & Learnership Programme' on Facebook

IN SHORT: Posts circulating on Facebook claim that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, or Prasa, is hiring general workers and for learnerships. But the posts are misleading. Prasa has not announced such recruitment, and the advert does not follow Prasa's official hiring processes.

"PRASA Railway is hiring General Worker & Learnership Programme," reads a post shared widely on Facebook in South Africa in February 2026.

It continues: "Stipend: R9 500. 12 months contract. Requirements: Must be between age 19-50 years. Must be South African citizen. Clear criminal record. If you are interested say direct 'YES'. For applications check comments section."

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, or Prasa, is a state-owned entity responsible for commuter rail services across the country.

The claim has been posted by several Facebook pages and users, some of them in community or job-related groups with thousands of members.

But the offer is not legit. Here's how you can tell.

Scam season never ends

Africa Check has previously debunked numerous fake job and learnership adverts that misuse the names of well-known companies and public institutions.

These Prasa posts follow the same pattern seen in many online recruitment scams.

One major red flag is that applicants are told to comment "YES" and apply via the comments section, rather than being directed to Prasa's official website or a recognised government recruitment portal. This tactic, known as engagement bait, is commonly used to boost a post's visibility and lure users into private messages.

The advert also lacks key details we would expect from legitimate Prasa job or learnership listings, such as a reference number, closing date, detailed description of duties or verified contact information.

Africa Check found no evidence of this opportunity on Prasa's official website or its verified social media accounts.

Prasa has previously warned the public about fake job adverts circulating on social media and has stressed that legitimate vacancies are advertised through official channels, not in Facebook comments or WhatsApp messages.

Online safety tips

Africa Check has published a guide to help job seekers recognise fake employment ads spreading online. These scams often target people who are unemployed or financially vulnerable by offering attractive stipends and minimal requirements.

Some scams are designed to collect personal information, while others later demand "registration fees" or copies of identity documents.

Here are some ways to stay safe:

Check the source: Only trust adverts posted on a company or institution's official website or verified social media pages.

Only trust adverts posted on a company or institution's official website or verified social media pages. Be wary of engagement bait: Requests to comment "YES" or "apply now" via comments are common scam tactics.

Requests to comment "YES" or "apply now" via comments are common scam tactics. Look for missing details: Legitimate job adverts include reference numbers, closing dates and clear application steps.

Legitimate job adverts include reference numbers, closing dates and clear application steps. Never share personal information: Don't send identity numbers, bank details or documents to anyone unknown online.

Don't send identity numbers, bank details or documents to anyone unknown online. Verify independently: Contact the organisation directly using official contact details before applying.

Still unsure if a job ad is genuine? Africa Check has investigated many fake job offers, from small companies, supermarket chains and public institutions. If you come across a possible scam online, let us know, and we may look into it.