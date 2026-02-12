Botswana: Government Plans to Increase District Councils

Gaborone — Parliament has heard that consultations are ongoing to create additional District Councils in the next four years.

To that effect, the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs has commenced consultation processes regarding the possible creation of new districts for the second phase, which would include, among others, Okavango West (Shakawe), Kweneng South (Thamaga), Nata, Tswapong (Lerala/Sefhare) and Mmadinare.

This was said by Local Government and Traditional Affairs minister, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa in response to a question on Wednesday.

"The consideration will be undertaken through the National Development Planning process alongside other competing national priorities upon approval by Cabinet," Mr Motshegwa said.

In 2022, government undertook at local authorities restructuring exercise, as the first phase, and resolved to upgrade all 22 sub-authorities into fully-fledged councils.

The minister explained that the criteria applied considered homogeneity which entailed safeguardig social cohesion by respecting community interdependence patterns in settlement, migration, employment and shared resources.

"Boundary demarcations that disrupt these patterns risk undermining citizen participation in public decision-making," he said.

He added that there was political consideration to strengthen local governance by bringing administrative structures closer to the people and facilitating political contact while district boundaries also determined voting populations and must therefore be carefully aligned.

The criteria also included geographical factors where travel-time bands, guided by road networks, should inform boundary adjustments.

Population was also part of the criteria to consider beyond size, dynamics such as population density and growth trends and a minimum threshold of 50,000 people was proposed for district designation.

Furthermore, the minister indicated that infrastructure and services were also considered where sustainable service delivery was essential.

"Key services, particularly those identified in the National Spatial Plan (NSP) 2036, should be accessible within or near proposed district boundaries," he said.

Nonetheless, he said although the restructuring process had strengthened political authority and decision-making, some districts remained geographically large and required residents to travel long distances to access services at the district headquarters.

"The criteria applied was fair and consistent, as it was intended to improve service delivery and decentralise decision-making," he added.

Bobirwa legislator, Mr Taolo Lucas had asked the minister to state the criteria that was employed to demarcate the current district councils and whether such criteria fair and consistent. Mr Lucas also wanted to know if there were any intentions to create additional district councils in the next four years. BOPA

