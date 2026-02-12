Ethiopia: MSF Establishes a New Project in Southwest Ethiopia Region

12 February 2026
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Geneva)
press release

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has launched a new health project in Southwest Ethiopia Region, Ethiopia, marking the beginning of a stable presence in the area. The project started in 2025 following assessments that identified unmet medical needs in a region that is home to more than three million people, and highly susceptible to recurrent outbreaks of malaria, measles, cholera, and other infectious diseases.

This new project aims to establish an agile response capacity in a region with remote communities who are particularly vulnerable during recurrent outbreaks and health emergencies. We also aim to strengthen the capacity of the local health system to prevent, detect, and respond to outbreaks, while improving access to higher quality, free healthcare.

MSF currently supports Jemu and Aday Ababa health centres and Bachuma Primary hospital, with a focus on strengthening referral capacity, emergency preparedness, infection prevention and control measures, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services. Activities are implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the local health authorities, reinforcing coordination and long-term health system resilience.

Key work includes the establishment of an infection prevention and control committee with regular coordination meetings, and the provision of hygiene materials, personal protective equipment, and waste management supplies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

We are also making major improvements to water systems through infrastructure rehabilitation and installation of solar-powered water supply systems. At Bachuma Primary hospital, MSF has established a six-bed isolation ward to enable the rapid and safe management of suspected infectious disease cases.

Emergency and specialist care have also been strengthened through donations of essential medicines, medical supplies, and biomedical equipment. These efforts are complemented by training for Ministry of Health staff, support to routine health data collection, and community-level hygiene promotion and engagement activities.

"Through this new project, MSF is building a stable presence in the Southwest Ethiopia Region to support communities that face repeated health emergencies and limited access to care," says Sayeed Aleem, MSF emergency coordinator in Ethiopia. "By working alongside local authorities and health staff, we aim to strengthen outbreak preparedness, improve infection prevention, and reinforce essential health services for communities."

Overall, MSF's support is contributing to improved outbreak preparedness, stronger infection prevention systems, and more resilient health services across the facilities where we are working in Southwest Ethiopia Region.

Read the original article on MSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Medecins Sans Frontieres. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.