Kenya: Ruto Sanctioned Mombasa NEC Meeting, Osotsi Claims As ODM Feud Escalates

Nairobi — A deepening crisis has rocked the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi alleged that last weekend's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Mombasa was sanctioned by President William Ruto, heightening claims of State House interference in the opposition party's affairs.

Addressing a press conference, Osotsi claimed there is an ongoing attempt to 'remote control' ODM from State House and execute what he termed a hostile takeover of the party.

"A few days back, I raised an alarm that the ODM party is now being remote controlled from State House. I also raised an alarm that there is an attempt to do a hostile takeover of the ODM party. Now, this was not baseless," Osotsi said.

Osotsi detailed a chain of events leading up to the contested Mombasa NEC meeting.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said that last Friday, ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga called him and later handed the phone to party leader Oburu Odinga, who requested a meeting.

The meeting was held on Monday at the home of former ODM Treasurer Hon. Bosire.

In attendance, according to Osotsi, were Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Oburu Odinga, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and party trustee Amos Wako.

During the meeting, Osotsi said leaders agreed that the NEC meeting scheduled for Mombasa be postponed to allow room for consensus within the party amid simmering internal disagreements.

"We agreed that the meeting of NEC that had been scheduled for Mombasa be delayed, be postponed until we get consensus in the party," he said.

He added that the meeting also resolved that a team of trustees led by Wako , and comprising party elders including Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o, James Orengo and Bosire, would continue with mediation efforts aimed at resolving internal disputes.

However, Osotsi claimed that after the meeting, Oburu Odinga indicated he needed to undertake further consultations. According to him, those consultations were not done within party structures.

"I am surprised that Honorable Oburu told us that he needed to consult further. That consultation, he did not consult with other key stakeholders in the party. But they proceeded that night to State House to consult William Ruto," Osotsi alleged.

He claimed that he and another senior official skipped the Mombasa NEC meeting because they were awaiting feedback on whether it would proceed following the Monday agreement.

"That is why two of us did not attend the NEC meeting in Mombasa, because we were waiting for feedback from Honorable Oburu as to whether the NEC meeting in Mombasa is happening or not," he said.

The Mombasa meeting went ahead and reportedly made key decisions, including the removal of Secretary General Edwin Sifuna as the party's secretary general a move Osotsi described as irregular and contrary to the earlier agreement.

"I am surprised that they went ahead and made a very, very critical decision of removing Honorable Sifuna," he said.

Osotsi insisted that he and like-minded leaders still recognise Sifuna as the legitimate Secretary General and vowed to resist any attempt to force him out.

"Sifuna is going nowhere. If Sifuna goes, I will also go," he declared.

He further claimed that a group within the party which he declined to name was working day and night to assist President Ruto in destabilizing ODM.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There is a pair in this party, which is an axis of evil. They know themselves... who are working day and night to assist William Ruto to wreck this party. We will not allow him,"he said.

In a show of defiance, Osotsi announced a series of grassroots meetings beginning this Sunday in Kitengela, followed by engagements in Vihiga, Kakamega and Bungoma on the 21st.

"From this weekend, we are going to the people. We are going to our supporters," he said.

Osotsi maintained that he remains a bona fide official of the party and confirmed that his faction will attend the upcoming National Delegates Convention (NDC).

"We are still members of ODM. These are delegates of ODM. We will go to that NDC. There is no one who can kick us out of the party. That is a matter for ODM," he said.