Ethiopia, World Bank Group Reaffirm Strong Partnership in High-Level Talks

Ethiopia and the World Bank Group have reaffirmed their strong partnership and shared commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable economic transformation following high-level consultations held today in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, met with Anna Bjerde, World Bank Managing Director of Operations, and Ndiame Diop, World Bank Vice President for the East and Southern Africa Region, to review progress under Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reform program and discuss priorities for sustaining growth and stability.

Addis Ababa, February 11, 2026 (ENA)--The discussions focused on strengthening macroeconomic stability, accelerating private sector-led growth, and promoting inclusive development.

Minister Shide highlighted the government's continued efforts to advance structural reforms and deepen the transition toward a private-sector-driven economy.

He underscored the importance of close collaboration with the World Bank Group, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), in supporting reform implementation and expanding opportunities for private investment.

Bjerde welcomed the progress achieved since the parties' previous engagement in October 2025, noting improvements in monetary policy management, easing inflationary pressures, strengthened foreign exchange reserves, and enhanced functioning of the foreign exchange market.

She reaffirmed the World Bank Group's commitment to supporting Ethiopia's reform agenda and long-term development priorities, including scaling up support for private sector growth and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in key sectors such as job creation, energy, logistics, digital transformation, agriculture, private sector and SME development, and climate resilience.

They also underscored the need to strengthen institutional capacity to sustain reform momentum and deliver tangible development outcomes.

The high-level meeting forms part of an ongoing strategic dialogue between Ethiopia and the World Bank Group, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth, private sector-led development, and sustainable economic progress.