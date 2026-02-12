Africa: AU Commissioner Vilakati Applauds Ethiopia's Wheat Milestone, Pushes Digital Agriculture to Shape Africa's Future

12 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, Moses Vilakati, has praised Ethiopia's agricultural progress, describing its emergence as a wheat exporter as a major milestone for the continent.

Reflecting on Ethiopia's agricultural transformation, Vilakati noted the remarkable journey the country has taken in strengthening its food production systems.

"We have realized where Ethiopia started and where they are right now -- up to an extent where they are now exporting wheat. That's a milestone, and we are very, very grateful," he said.

He commended ethiopias broader development agenda, particularly its focus on agricultural modernization and digital transformation, which he said demonstrates what is possible when innovation, policy alignment, and political will converge.

Vilakati stressed that Ethiopia's progress offers a practical example for other African nations seeking to reduce dependence on food imports.

According to Vilakati, digital transformation is reshaping African agriculture by improving farmers' access to timely information, strengthening climate resilience, and enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making.

Central to this effort is the AU Digital Agriculture Strategy 2024-2030, which provides a continental framework for scaling digital tools across agricultural value chains.

He emphasized that technology-driven solutions -- including digital advisory services, climate information systems, and digital marketplaces -- are key to boosting productivity, enhancing food and nutrition security, and creating economic opportunities, especially for young people.

Following the successful conclusion of the inaugural AU Digital Agriculture Conference, the African Union Commission reaffirmed its commitment to institutionalizing digital innovation within Africa's agricultural sector.

As the continent prepares for the next review cycle in 2027, Vilakati called for translating strategy into action, urging member states to follow examples like Ethiopia in leveraging digital transformation to achieve food self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports.

