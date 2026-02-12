South Africa: Fans Snap Up Soweto Derby Tickets in Record Time

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the 94,000 seat FNB Stadium is sold out for the 28 February Betway Premiership clash.

Fans hoping to attend the Soweto derby will have to watch from home.

Tickets for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on 28 February are sold out.

Chiefs confirmed on Wednesday that the Betway Premiership match at the 94,000 seat FNB Stadium sold out in record time. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday morning.

Supporters rushed to secure seats for what many call the biggest match on the South African sporting calendar.

Both Soweto giants are in strong form this season.

Pirates lead the league table with 35 points from 15 games. Chiefs sit in third place with 30 points.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are second with 32 points. The race between the country's big three is tight.

"Tickets for the highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Chiefs and Pirates have officially sold out. Demand was overwhelming, with tickets snapped up in record time online and at retail outlets," Chiefs said.

The club said supporters can expect a thrilling match. It pointed to both teams' league form and Amakhosi's run in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Chiefs urged fans with tickets to arrive early. The club and its sponsors will host activations and entertainment at the stadium.

Early arrivals could also win prizes on the day.

Supporters without tickets have been told to watch the game at home with family and friends.

"For safety reasons, supporters are advised not to gather near the stadium, as security will be on high alert," the club said.