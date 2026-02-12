Namibia: Former Caprivi Secessionist Mwilima Dies

Former politician and Caprivi treason convict Geoffrey Mwilima has died at the age of 70.

His lawyer, Profysen Muluti, confirmed this on Thursday.

Mwilima was arrested in August 1999 following alleged armed attacks at Katima Mulilo linked to an attempt to remove the Caprivi region from Namibia.

He was charged with treason in December 2015, and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

Mwiilima was released from prison in December on remission after serving part of his sentence in prison, and died a month after his release.