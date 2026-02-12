Kenya: NTSA Suspends PSV Driver for Using Pedestrian Walkway

12 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the licence of a PSV driver captured on video driving along a pedestrian walkway at the All Soaps area near Thika Road.

In a statement posted on X, NTSA said the driver, attached to Neema Travellers Agency Ltd Sacco, was subjected to fresh driving tests but failed to meet the required standards.

As a result, his licence has been suspended for 90 days. He will also be required to undergo a medical assessment before sitting a retest.

The incident sparked public outrage after footage showed the bus being driven on the pedestrian path, with a road user confronting the driver.

NTSA has urged motorists to observe traffic rules and prioritise pedestrian safety.

