Rwanda: Djoumekou Still Hopeful As St Eloi Lupopo Eye Win in Kigali

Group C standings

Al Hilal - 8 points (+1)

MC Alger - 7 points (+1),

Mamelodi Sundowns - 6 points (+1)

St Eloi Lupopo - 5 points (-3)

Although their chances appear slim, St Eloi Lupopo still have hope of reaching the CAF Champions League quarterfinals, according to star forward Maxwell Djoumekou.

The Cameroonian striker, who previously played for Gasogi United, arrived in Kigali on Wednesday with the Congolese side ahead of their decisive Group C clash against leaders Al Hilal at Amahoro Stadium on Saturday, February 14.

None of the four teams in Group C has secured qualification yet. Al Hilal, MC Alger, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Lupopo all remain in contention heading into the final round of matches.

While Al Hilal -- currently playing their home matches in Kigali -- need only a draw to qualify, Lupopo must win to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive. Any result other than victory would eliminate the Congolese side.

Despite the daunting task, Djoumekou remains confident.

"We are here to win. We know we are facing a good team that has been resilient throughout the group stage, but we must approach the game looking for victory," Djoumekou said.

The first meeting between the two sides in Lubumbashi ended in a 1-1 draw. Lupopo were also held to a 1-1 draw at home by Mamelodi Sundowns in their fifth group match -- a result that left them needing maximum points in Kigali.

Djoumekou, who played a key role in Lupopo's win over MC Alger and featured in draws against Al Hilal and Sundowns, believes returning to Kigali -- where he once played for Gasogi United -- could inspire him.

"I am happy to return here again, and I must show what I can do if I get the chance to play. We are here with one mission as a team, and we believe we can achieve our target," he said.

Currently bottom of Group C with five points, Lupopo still control their destiny. Assistant coach Karim Hendou also expressed optimism despite the pressure.

"We drew, but for me, we played a very good match -- especially in the first half when we scored before conceding from a set piece in the second half," Hendou said.

"We have one match left. To qualify, we must win -- and we will win in Kigali."

What it takes to qualify

All four teams still have a realistic chance of advancing.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the 2016 champions, must defeat MC Alger at home in Pretoria. A failure to win could result in an early exit and potentially spell the end of Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso's tenure.

MC Alger need at least a draw to improve their chances. However, if Lupopo defeat Al Hilal, the group could become extremely tight.

If Lupopo win and MC Alger draw, Al Hilal, MC Alger, and Lupopo would all finish on eight points. In that scenario, a mini league based on head-to-head results among the tied teams would determine the two qualifiers.

If Sundowns win and Lupopo also secure victory, the Congolese side would advance ahead of Al Hilal on head-to-head advantage.