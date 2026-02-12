Rwanda: Princess Lover in Kigali Ahead of Valentine's Day Concert

Renowned French zouk singer Princess Lover arrived in Kigali on Thursday morning ahead of her Valentine's Day concert at Mövenpick Kigali Hotel on Saturday, February 14.

The concert, dubbed Charmes de St Valentin, will feature an evening of soulful zouk and R&B performances.

The singer was initially expected to arrive on Wednesday night, but her flight was delayed in Nairobi for reasons yet to be disclosed.

Known for hit songs such as Mon Soleil and Je les Laisserai, Princess Lover has built a strong following across francophone Africa and the Caribbean with her signature blend of romantic zouk and contemporary R&B.

Her return to Kigali comes three years after her last performance in the city during the Trace Festival in 2023.

The Valentine's concert will also feature performances from Burundian music icon Kidum, Masamba Intore, and the Inyamibwa cultural troupe.

Tickets are priced at Rwf150,000 for singles and Rwf250,000 for couples, with packages including entry and a welcome drink.