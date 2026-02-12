Africa: AU Summit - African Leaders Arrive in Addis Ababa for 39th Assembly

Addis Ababa, Feb 12 (Horn Diplomat) — African heads of state and government continued to arrive in Ethiopia's capital on Thursday ahead of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), set to formally open later this week.

The high-level summit, held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, is convening under the theme: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063." Leaders are expected to focus on water security, climate resilience, sustainable development financing and continental integration priorities for 2026.

Among the prominent arrivals were King Letsie III of Lesotho, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Jessica Alupo of Uganda, and Muhammed B.S. Jallow of The Gambia.

They were received at Bole International Airport by senior Ethiopian officials, including Minister of Innovation and Technology Belete Molla, Minister of Labor and Skills Muferiat Kamil, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, among others.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a related engagement, King Letsie III, who serves as the AU Champion for Nutrition, visited Zewditu Memorial Hospital in Addis Ababa. Accompanied by Ethiopia's Minister of Health Mekdes Daba and other officials, the visit highlighted Ethiopia's efforts to strengthen child nutrition and holistic development programs within public health institutions.

Separately, Duma Gideon Boko, President of Botswana, arrived Thursday afternoon to attend the assembly. He was welcomed by Ethiopian government representatives as delegations continued to stream into the capital.

Later in the day, Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi, landed in Addis Ababa to participate in the summit. During the session, Ndayishimiye is expected to assume the rotating AU Chairmanship for 2026, succeeding the current AU Chair, João Lourenço of Angola.

Also in attendance are Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti, and Angola's President João Lourenço in his capacity as outgoing AU Chairperson. The Deputy Prime Minister of Lesotho, Justice Nthomeng Majara, has likewise arrived to represent her government at the high-level gathering.

The 39th Assembly follows the 48th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council, currently underway in Addis Ababa. More African leaders and senior delegates are expected to arrive as preparations intensify for the formal opening.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The annual AU summit is one of the continent's most significant diplomatic events, shaping policy direction under Agenda 2063 and addressing pressing challenges ranging from climate change and water scarcity to economic transformation and regional stability.