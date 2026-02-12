South Africa: Gauteng Braced for Wet and Stormy Weekend

Pretoria could receive about 5mm of rain on Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and temperatures between 19°C and 31°C.

Johannesburg may see 10mm of rain on Saturday and more showers Sunday with temperatures dropping to 16°C.

Residents in Gauteng should prepare for a wet start to the weekend.

The South African Weather Service has forecast widespread showers and thunderstorms across Pretoria and Johannesburg.

In Pretoria, rain and thunderstorms are expected from as early as 2am on Saturday. Temperatures will sit around 25°C in the early hours.

Morning showers are likely to continue. Temperatures could dip to 22°C, with humidity rising to 65%.

More showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the afternoon and evening.

Pretoria's temperatures will range between 19°C and 31°C on Saturday. About 5mm of rain is expected, with a 60% chance of rainfall.

On Sunday, light morning showers are forecast. Temperatures will range between 18°C and 27°C, with a 60% chance of rain.

Johannesburg will see similar conditions.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected from the early hours of Saturday morning and could continue throughout the day.

Temperatures in the city will range between 18°C and 28°C. Around 10mm of rain is expected, with a 60% probability of rainfall.

On Sunday, Johannesburg residents can expect morning showers followed by cloudy skies later in the day.

Temperatures will range from 16°C to 25°C. About 5mm of rain is forecast, with a 30% chance of precipitation.

Residents are advised to plan for wet conditions, possible thunderstorms and slippery roads across the province.