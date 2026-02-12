Uganda: Busoga Kingdom Launches Boxing Championship to Revive Regional Talent

Busoga Kingdom has officially launched a new boxing competition designed to revitalize the sport across the region, signaling a renewed commitment to developing local talent and restoring the Kingdom's prominence in boxing.

The Kingdom's Minister for Sports, Amin Bbosa Nkono, announced that the inaugural Busoga Boxing Championship will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

"This championship is part of our broader strategy to revive boxing in Busoga and the entire eastern region," Bbosa said.

"We had started efforts five years ago but had to stop due to unavoidable circumstances. We are now determined to continue, starting March 7. I call upon the people of Busoga to come, watch, and support local talent."

The championship will kick off with an official weigh-in session, with registration open and free to boxers from clubs across Busoga Kingdom.

The competition will feature multiple categories to encourage participation at all levels, including Juniors (boys and girls), Youth (boys and girls), and Elite (men and women), according to Gilbert Mitala, Chairperson of the Organising Committee.

"I know the talents that have been hidden will come out. This will also engage idle youth in productive activity. Boxing is a game of discipline, and only the disciplined can succeed," Mitala noted.

Winning clubs will receive trophies, while outstanding individual boxers will be awarded special accolades to incentivize excellence and competitive spirit.

The initiative has received praise from key stakeholders in the boxing fraternity, who see it as a timely step toward rebuilding the sport's competitive base in eastern Uganda.

Edward Kijju, manager of Kakira Boxing Club, and Omera Jamil Oketcho, coach at 256 Iganga Boxing Club, welcomed the platform as a chance to identify and nurture raw talent.

Boxer Phiona Naigaga of 256 Iganga Boxing Club expressed optimism about the championship, noting that it will prepare local fighters for national competitions and strengthen representation on Uganda's national boxing team.

Organizers expect the Busoga Boxing Championship to attract large crowds, uncover hidden talent, and foster discipline, youth engagement, and community cohesion through sport.