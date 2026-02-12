East Africa: Malawi Launches K6.6 Billion Programme to Strengthen Weather Forecasts and Early Warning Systems

Malawi has launched a major climate programme worth 3.84 million US dollars (about K6.6 billion) aimed at strengthening weather observation and early warning systems across the country.

The programme, known as the SOFF Malawi Project, was officially launched in Blantyre and is being implemented by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF).

The initiative is expected to significantly improve Malawi's ability to generate, process and share high-quality weather and climate data in line with international standards, ultimately protecting lives, livelihoods and property.

Speaking during the launch, Minister of Natural Resources Patricia Wiskes said the programme aligns with government priorities of modernising meteorological infrastructure and improving climate services for vulnerable communities.

"Our government fully supports partnerships that enhance Malawi's ability to respond effectively to climate variability and extreme weather events," she said. Wiskes noted that climate change continues to threaten agriculture, infrastructure and human safety, making accurate weather information more critical than ever.

UNDP Resident Representative Fenella Frost described the project as a strategic investment in Malawi's future.

"SOFF Malawi represents a strategic investment in saving lives, protecting livelihoods, and supporting climate-resilient development. By improving the country's observing systems, we strengthen the backbone of early warning services," she said. Frost added that strong weather systems are essential for disaster preparedness, planning and sustainable development.

SOFF Director Markus Repnik highlighted the regional and global importance of the project, saying Malawi will benefit from restored systems that have been inactive for years. "With the installation of a new radiosonde, Malawi is restoring upper-air observations after 15 years. This investment will benefit not only the country, but also the region and the world," he said. Repnik further explained that scientific evidence shows targeted investments in weather observation in Africa can reduce forecast uncertainty by more than 30 percent in high-impact regions.

The project will rehabilitate four key land-based meteorological stations located in Kasungu, Ngabu in Chikwawa, Mlowe in Rumphi and Bilira in Ntcheu.

It will also install a new automatic upper-air station, which will help monitor atmospheric conditions such as wind, temperature and humidity. In addition, the programme includes capacity building for local experts, technology upgrades, and long-term support for operations and maintenance to ensure sustainability.

SOFF Malawi is being implemented by DCCMS with technical support from MET Norway and Iceland MET, and oversight from the SOFF Secretariat and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The programme contributes directly to Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action, the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative, and supports the implementation of Malawi's Disaster Risk Management Act and Meteorological Policy.

DCCMS, which operates under the Ministry of Natural Resources, is Malawi's national authority responsible for managing weather and climate services, including forecasts and early warnings. SOFF, established in 2022, is a United Nations fund dedicated to closing weather data gaps in least developed countries, while WMO promotes global cooperation in meteorology.

UNDP, working in over 170 countries, continues to support Malawi in achieving its development goals under Malawi 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals. Together, partners say the new programme marks a major step towards building a safer, more climate-resilient Malawi.