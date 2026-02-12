Malawi: Castel Malawi, Distributor Donates ICT Equipment to School

Castel Malawi Limited, in partnership with one of its distributors, has donated ICT equipment to Kanjedza Intensive School to support teaching, learning, and assessment for learners pursuing a second chance at academic success.

The initiative follows a request from the distributor, Phocus Muhire who identified critical gaps in ICT resources at the school and engaged Castel Malawi to support the institution.

In addition to Castel Malawi's contribution, Muhire also donated stationery to complement the intervention.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The donation includes computers, printers, printing paper and other learning materials, and is targeted at Form 3 and Form 4 students, many of whom are mature learners returning to education after earlier academic setbacks.

Established in 2013, Kanjedza Intensive School focuses on adult literacy and weekend secondary school learning, offering opportunities to parents, working adults and other younger, but disadvantaged learners seeking to improve their Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) results.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the weekend, Castel Malawi's HR and Corporate Affairs Director, Gloria Zimba, said the support reflects the company's commitment to inclusive education and community development.

"We are here because we are making a donation of ICT equipment to Kanjedza Intensive School. This is a school that caters for students who are determined to improve their grades and give themselves another opportunity to access higher education," said Zimba.

She explained that the school serves a unique group of learners, including parents and working adults who attend classes over the weekend, as well as younger students re-sitting their MSCE examinations.

"Some of these students have been to school before and are now coming back with renewed purpose. Others did not perform well in their MSCE exams and want a second chance to improve their grades, as well as to advance their opportunity for tertiary education. As Castel Malawi, we felt it was important to come in with this assistance and make a difference in someone's life," said Zimba.

Zimba noted that the intervention was initiated through one of Castel Malawi's distributors, Muhire, himself being a former beneficiary of the school, had approached the company after identifying challenges in accessing ICT tools needed for assessments and learning.

Receiving the donation, Kanjedza Intensive School Headteacher, Thokozani Njoka, described the support as timely and transformative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This donation means a lot to the school. It will help improve learning and also improve students' performance because we will now be able to conduct intensive assessments without asking students to contribute money, since most of them fail to contribute," said Njoka.

Muhire said his personal connection to the school motivated him to mobilize support.

"I came to know this school when I wanted to upgrade my own education. I saw how the teachers are helping people at a minimal cost, yet there were serious challenges with equipment, especially for printing tests and examinations. That is when I saw the need to approach Castel Malawi," said Muhire.

One of the students at the institution, Regina Khofi, welcomed the donation, saying it would help level the learning field among students from different economic backgrounds.

"These items will help us a lot because we come from different families, some poor, some better off. This support will help all of us to continue with our academics, without hindrances," said Khofi.