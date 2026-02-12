Africa: President Azali Assoumani Arrives in Addis Ababa for 39th AU Summit

Addis Ababa — President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros has arrived in Addis Ababa to participate in the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Upon his arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, President Azali was warmly welcomed by Ergogie Tesfaye, Ethiopia's Minister of Women and Social Affairs.

The summit is expected to bring together African leaders to deliberate on key continental priorities, including peace and security, economic integration, and sustainable development.