East Africa: Ethiopia, India Keen to Advance Trade and Investment Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and India expressed their keenness in advancing their bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ethiopian Sherpa, Ambassador Hadera Abera, held discussions with Shri Jitin Prasada, Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry of India.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hadera conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Government of India for the warm reception extended to the Ethiopian delegation.

The two sides exchanged views on further strengthening economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on expanding trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The discussions focused on advancing the bilateral trade agreement within the framework of Ethiopia's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In this regard, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to expediting the conclusion of the agreement.

Both sides agreed to maintain sustained engagement and close coordination to further deepen their longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership.