Namibia: Itula Slams Petroleum Bill As Threat to Parliamentary Power, Urges Withdrawal and Constitutional Defence

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) president Panduleni Itula says the proposed petroleum bill centralising oil and gas powers under the Presidency undermines parliamentary authority and must be stopped.

The bill, if passed, would shift oil and gas powers to the Presidency.

Itula argues that the bill threatens constitutional oversight, suggesting stronger accountability and a vote of no confidence in president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah over the issue.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He says when national interests are at stake, people must unite to defend constitutional democracy.

Itula said this yesterday during the party's press briefing, where he said the bill introduces authoritarianism.

The oil and gas amendment bill was tabled in parliament last Tuesday by minister of industries, mines and energy Modestus Amutse.

Amutse said the bill seeks to modernise and strengthen the existing Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act of 1991. He added that its primary objectives are to enhance institutional capacity, ensure regulatory clarity, and align governance structures with international best practices, while maintaining full accountability to parliament and the Namibian people.

"As IPC we object to the bill and we will stop it in its inception," Itula said. "We urge parliament to reject the bill in its totality and ensure a petroleum governance regime that can withstand corruption risk, earn public trust, and attract sustainable investment without mortgaging the Constitution."

He said the president's "constant disregard for rule of law" calls for a vote of no confidence by all parliamentarians.

Itula argued that no citizen or lawmaker should place partisan loyalty above constitutional legitimacy and national interest. He added that Namibia's petroleum future must be governed by law, transparency, and accountable institutions and not by concentrated direction or disguised authoritarianism.

He called on parliamentarians, regardless of political affiliation, to unite and honour their oath of office to protect, uphold and defend the Constitution.

He said he rejects the bill because it centralises upstream petroleum policy direction, licensing control, appointments and regulatory power in the Presidency and presidential appointees.

He said this weakens ministerial and parliamentary accountability, introduces open-ended discretionary powers and reduced fiscal safeguards, as well as broadens secrecy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is inconsistent with the constitutional requirements of separated, accountable governance and fair reasonable administration," Itula said. "The bill is not a neutral administrative rearrangement. It is a governance redesign with predictable consequences."

He said it increases the probability of corruption, urging parliament to ensure integrity.

Itula said his party will build a governance legacy that will outlive individual parliamentarians and presidents.

"We support oil, jobs, investment and national revenue. What we do not support is oil becoming a scandal," he added.