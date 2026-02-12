Namibia: Oshakati Residents Fuming Over N$83 Annual Dog Tax and Licensing Fees

Dog owners at Oshakati are unhappy that the town council now requires them to pay tax for owning their furry friends.

The Oshakati Town Council requires all dog owners at the town to register their pets for an annual licensing fee. Starting from six months of age, the fee is N$82.89 for both female and male dogs. In addition, owners need to submit an updated dog vaccination card, alongside a certified copy of their identity documents.

Council spokesperson Martin Kapuka told The Namibian yesterday that apart from the dog registrations, pet owners need to be responsible for their dogs' behaviour and ensure they are kept in enclosed yards.

"The dog licensing requirement at Oshakati was introduced through the Oshakati Town Council dog control regulations, which were gazetted on 12 December 2018. These regulations are made under the Local Authorities Act, 1992," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The 'dog tax' registration renewals are due on 31 March.

Kapuka said the dog tax aims to improve pet welfare at the town and maintain cleanliness.

When asked if residents had been consulted, he said during the formulation of the dog control regulations, relevant stakeholders were consulted, including the police, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and veterinary authorities under the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform.

"This process focused on public health, safety and animal welfare considerations. Over the years, Oshakati has experienced a rise in dog-related incidents, including dog bites, dogs roaming freely in residential and public areas, intimidation of schoolchildren and disputes between residents. These incidents have been regularly reported to the council and pose serious public health and safety concerns, particularly given the risks associated with dog bites," said Kapuka.

"Every dog owner within the local authority area is required to licence their dog annually. Failure to comply constitutes an offence. Upon conviction, a person may be liable to a fine of up to N$2 000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, as provided for in the regulations," he said.

He added that dog bites are a serious public health concern with potentially fatal consequences.

"Licensing dogs allows the council to better regulate dog ownership, manage stray animals and plan for improved services such as animal health interventions, sterilisation programmes and safer public spaces. While change often meets resistance, revenue collected through licensing is reinvested into community development, including initiatives that promote responsible pet ownership and safer neighbourhoods," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the council, a total of 104 dog bites were recorded at Oshakati from October to December 2025.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed anger over the introduction of the dog tax without prior consultation, and remain unconvinced of the new regulations.

Taimi Nangolo, a resident of the Oneshila informal settlement at Oshakati, questions the implementation of the dog tax given the town's high population of stray dogs.

"Why are we paying tax for dogs? We feed our dogs ourselves and now they want us to pay for owning pets? What is so convincing for one to pay dog tax when our houses are flooded. There are no proper water channels for water to flow and yet we must pay dog tax? This is pure daylight robbery," she says.

She urges the town council to improve its service delivery and develop the town with proper infrastructure.

Another aggrieved resident of the Ekuku township, Linekela Shekudja, says the dog tax is simply another money-making scheme by the town council.

"I'm not paying dog tax. My dogs are my personal protectors. They look after my property when I'm not around and I spend so much on buying medication and vaccines," he says.