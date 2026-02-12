Namibia, Gabon Pursue Investment Diplomacy

Namibia and Gabon have moved to forge business relations through an investment engagement hosted in Windhoek.

The Embassy of Gabon, in partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), held a business promotion day on Wednesday, inviting entrepreneurs and business people to gather and learn about business opportunities in Gabon.

"The focus for us as diplomats is to promote economic diplomacy," ambassador of Gabon to Namibia Edwige Missando said.

She said Gabon aims to diversify its economy from crude oil, and is focusing particularly on value addition processes.

Namibia has similar goals, which will enable the two countries to work together and share best practices, she added.

NIPDB executive for investments Ndapewa Hangula introduced the Namibian investment ecosystem, and said she hoped entrepreneurs and business people in attendance would foster relationships to support future cooperation.

Namibia and Gabon are both members of the African Continental Free Trade Area, but the two countries do not currently engage in bilateral trade, the NIPDB says.