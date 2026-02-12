Namibia: MSC Ellen Vessel Docks At Walvis Bay

11 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) has announced the arrival and berthing of the MSC Ellen, a state-of-the-art Neo Panamax container vessel, at the Port of Walvis Bay.

In statement issued on Wednesday, Namport says the vessel's call further cements the port's reputation as a premier, reliable ,and competitive gateway for both regional and international trade.

The MSC Ellen measures approximately 347 metres in length and has a carrying capacity exceeding 8 200 twenty-foot equivalent units, representing a new generation of large container ships serving high-volume global trade routes.

Namport says the arrival of the vessel shows Namibia's ability to efficiently accommodate vessels of this scale, supported by its deep-water access, advanced terminal infrastructure, and integrated logistics ecosystem.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These features are highly valued by shipping lines and cargo owners seeking efficient operations, reliable cargo movement, and reduced congestion across regional supply chains," the statement reads.

Namport says accommodating vessels such as the MSC Ellen strengthens Namibia's integration into global value chains, boosts cargo throughput, and drives growth in the logistics, transport, and trade sectors.

Namport remains committed to advancing infrastructure development, implementing smart port operations, and fostering strong partnerships with shipping and logistics stakeholders, the statement says.

Namport says this is to ensure the Port of Walvis Bay continues to meet international standards and evolving trade requirements.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.