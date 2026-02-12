Namibia: MSC Ellen Vessel Docks At Walvis Bay

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) has announced the arrival and berthing of the MSC Ellen, a state-of-the-art Neo Panamax container vessel, at the Port of Walvis Bay.

In statement issued on Wednesday, Namport says the vessel's call further cements the port's reputation as a premier, reliable ,and competitive gateway for both regional and international trade.

The MSC Ellen measures approximately 347 metres in length and has a carrying capacity exceeding 8 200 twenty-foot equivalent units, representing a new generation of large container ships serving high-volume global trade routes.

Namport says the arrival of the vessel shows Namibia's ability to efficiently accommodate vessels of this scale, supported by its deep-water access, advanced terminal infrastructure, and integrated logistics ecosystem.

"These features are highly valued by shipping lines and cargo owners seeking efficient operations, reliable cargo movement, and reduced congestion across regional supply chains," the statement reads.

Namport says accommodating vessels such as the MSC Ellen strengthens Namibia's integration into global value chains, boosts cargo throughput, and drives growth in the logistics, transport, and trade sectors.

Namport remains committed to advancing infrastructure development, implementing smart port operations, and fostering strong partnerships with shipping and logistics stakeholders, the statement says.

Namport says this is to ensure the Port of Walvis Bay continues to meet international standards and evolving trade requirements.