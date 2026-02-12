Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Italian Ambassador to Sudan

- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim met on Wednesday with Italian Ambassador to Sudan Michele Tomasi, who is based in Addis Ababa, at the minister's residence in the presidential palace in the Ethiopian capital. Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Al-Zein Ibrahim Hussein, attended the meeting.

The talks addressed the two countries' shared commitment to advancing and strengthening bilateral relations in a manner that serves the higher interests of Sudan and Italy. The foreign minister expressed Sudan's appreciation to Italy for the Italy for Sudan initiative, which implemented a project that delivered a humanitarian aid aircraft for schoolchildren affected by the war in late December last year.

For his part, the Italian ambassador stated that preparations are underway to dispatch a humanitarian aid ship designated for Sudanese schools in eastern Sudan, Khartoum, and Northern State.

Regarding political developments, the Italian ambassador reaffirmed his country's continued support for Sudan and voiced hope that ongoing efforts by friendly and supportive nations will lead to the achievement of sustainable peace in Sudan at the earliest opportunity.

Foreign Minister reassured the Italian ambassador that conditions on the ground and at the political level are moving in the right direction. He expressed hope that Italy will continue its positive positions toward Sudan by supporting reconstruction efforts and being among the first countries to reopen its embassy in Khartoum.