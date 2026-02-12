Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives French Special Envoy to Sudan

- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim received the French Special Envoy to Sudan, Ambassador Bernard Kouchner , at his residence at the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged views on developments in Sudan, particularly the situation in the Kordofan and Darfur regions.

The French envoy said his long professional experience working in Chad enables him to closely assess the regional political landscape and the complexities surrounding the Sudan-Chad dossier at the present time. He called for reason to prevail and for reaching an agreement that safeguards Sudan's security, territorial integrity, and citizens.

For his part, Minister Mohi-Eddin Salim expressed appreciation to Ambassador Kouchner, affirming the Sudanese government's commitment to protecting civilians and the armed forces' efforts to extend control across Kordofan and Darfur so that residents of those regions can enjoy security and stability. He stated that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia is in decline and described the current phase as its final throes, adding that victory is inevitable.

Regarding the political process, the two sides reviewed ongoing contacts conducted under the auspices of friendly and sisterly countries aimed at paving the way for an inclusive Sudanese dialogue that excludes no parties.

Both sides concluded by reaffirming their aspiration to advance and deepen bilateral relations across various fields.