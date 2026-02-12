Sudan: Minister Al-Eisir Explores Media and Tech Partnership With Kuwait's One Global

- Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Khalid Al-Eisir held talks with Kuwait's One Global Group on expanding strategic cooperation in media and technology during his visit to Kuwait for the "Kuwait Capital of Arab Culture 2026" events.

During a meeting with the company's leadership and subsidiary executives, discussions covered joint opportunities in media, digital transformation, film and television production, archiving, tourism, and related economic sectors.

Minister Al-Eisir said cooperation with the group dates back to earlier partnerships launched in 2012, which he described as a solid foundation for future collaboration, particularly in media technology and interactive services, in coordination with the General Authority for Radio and Television.

He noted that Sudan is entering a new phase that requires advanced, independent, and smart partnerships to help rebuild the media and technology sectors, pointing to the important role of Kuwaiti and Gulf private sector institutions in supporting Sudanese media and technical infrastructure.

The minister praised Kuwait's longstanding support for Sudan in economic and humanitarian fields, highlighting previous cooperation in Al-Nilein Sports Channel, which strengthened Sudan's satellite broadcasting presence and improved professional content delivery.

Addressing post-war priorities, Al-Eisir called for partnerships in documentary, film, and drama production to document Sudan's recent history and reflect social realities. He also invited One Global to invest in Sudan in innovation-driven sectors, including entrepreneurship, incubators and accelerators, fintech infrastructure, financial inclusion, call centres, and digital platforms.

He confirmed the ministry's readiness to support joint projects in film and entertainment production and youth creativity, and announced plans for a forthcoming Sudan-hosted workshop with Kuwaiti and Arab experts to advance bilateral partnerships.

Al-Eisir said the ministry aims to serve as an active bridge between government institutions and private companies, describing the meeting as a preparatory step toward major future media projects linked to reconstruction and modernization efforts. He reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to facilitating investment, removing impediments, and meeting investor requirements.