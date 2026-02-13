African Peace and Security Council Declines to Lift Sudan's AU Suspension

The African Union's Peace and Security Council has declined to approve a proposal to lift the suspension of Sudan's membership of the African Union, according to multiple informed sources, following a ministerial-level meeting chaired by Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty.

Despite the decision, Egypt and Algeria are continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the suspension.

In its closing statement, the Council reaffirmed its commitment to respecting Sudan's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity. It expressed grave concern over the continuing armed conflict, citing loss of life, destruction of infrastructure, reversal of development gains and what it described as an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

The Council warned of worsening humanitarian and economic conditions, including reported famine and hunger, particularly in El Fasher, and called for unimpeded humanitarian access to affected populations, alongside protection for aid workers and agencies.

It strongly condemned violations against civilians committed by parties to the conflict in El Fasher -- in particular by the Rapid Support Forces -- including systematic killings, mass displacement, ethnically targeted attacks and destruction of infrastructure. It stressed that those responsible for serious breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law would be held accountable.

The Council called for a swift and full restoration of a democratically elected, civilian-led government in line with African Union decisions, urging all actors to prioritise the interests of the Sudanese people and give peace a chance.

Call for humanitarian truce

The statement renewed calls for a humanitarian truce leading to an immediate ceasefire, as a first step towards an inclusive, Sudanese-led dialogue process addressing both security and political dimensions of the crisis and tackling its root causes. It underlined that there can be no viable or sustainable military solution to the conflict.

Welcome for national peace initiative

The Council welcomed progress made through the Sudanese National Peace Initiative presented by transitional Prime Minister Kamil Idris on 22 December 2025. The initiative calls for an immediate comprehensive ceasefire, civilian protection, unrestricted humanitarian access, support for refugees and internally displaced people, disarmament, security sector reform, national reconciliation and reconstruction. It said these elements are essential for rebuilding trust, repairing the social fabric and strengthening state unity, and urged full implementation in line with the African Union roadmap for resolving the conflict. Sudanese authorities and political forces were encouraged to make the transition process more inclusive and to work towards consensus arrangements enabling a return to constitutional rule through elections.

Resumption of inclusive dialogue

The Council stressed the need to resume a comprehensive Sudanese dialogue focused on reconciliation and a negotiated political settlement, under African Union leadership and in coordination with IGAD, the United Nations, neighbouring states and other regional and international peace support tracks, including the Quad and Quint mechanisms.

It asked the AU Commission, IGAD and neighbouring countries to continue engaging civilian actors in the dialogue process.

The statement reaffirmed the central role of the African Union in leading peace efforts in Sudan and welcomed the coordination role of the five-party group -- comprising the African Union, IGAD, the League of Arab States, the United Nations and the European Union -- in advancing mediation efforts.

External interference and sanctions review

The Council strongly condemned external interference in Sudan's internal affairs and called on all foreign actors to refrain from actions that could fuel the conflict. It tasked its sanctions subcommittee, working with African intelligence and police cooperation bodies, with identifying external actors providing military, financial or political support to the warring parties and proposing measures to curb such support within three months.

Rejection of 'parallel government' The African Union reiterated its firm rejection of what it described as a so-called 'parallel government' announced by the Sudan Founding Alliance linked to the Rapid Support Forces. It called on all member states and partners not to recognise any such entity and reaffirmed support for Sudan's sovereignty and internationally recognised borders.

Planned field mission

The Council renewed its decision to dispatch a field mission to Sudan, subject to security conditions, to engage stakeholders and support efforts towards lasting peace and stability. It also welcomed the return of Sudan's transitional government to Khartoum, describing it as an important step towards restoring public administration and improving delivery of state services.

Political reactions

The civilian democratic alliance of revolutionary forces, known as "Somoud", welcomed the Council's decision not to lift Sudan's suspension, noting that a broad number of members opposed the proposal. It said the outcome included several positive points, notably the affirmation that there is no military solution, recognition of the complexity of the crisis and the call for an immediate nationwide humanitarian truce and a Sudanese-owned political settlement. Sudan's Foreign Minister, Mohieddin Salem, criticised the continued suspension as hasty and insufficiently reviewed since its adoption in 2021. He argued that the crisis has been exacerbated by ongoing external support for militias and by the continued siege of El Fasher despite repeated UN appeals. He said Sovereignty Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had presented a roadmap based on ending the war first, followed by an inclusive political process.

Egyptian position

Chairing the session, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for coordinated African action in support of Sudan's unity and sovereignty. He urged the African Union to continue engagement with what he described as Sudan's legitimate leadership, represented by the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the government of Dr Kamil Idris, to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis.

He reaffirmed Egypt's support for decisions backing Sudan's unity and sovereignty and for a comprehensive humanitarian truce leading to a permanent ceasefire and urgent aid delivery, alongside strengthening national institutions to maintain security and stability.

AU Commission chair's appeal

African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf told the ministerial meeting -- held alongside the AU Executive Council session -- that strong, united African leadership is needed to resolve continental crises. On Sudan, he called for an immediate, permanent and verifiable ceasefire, backed by credible monitoring mechanisms, to protect civilians and pave the way for a civilian-led transition.