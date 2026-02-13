South Africa: Water in the Dams, but South Africa's Taps Are Dry - Essential Reads On a History of Bad Management

analysis

It's become a common refrain in South Africa: there's no drought, dams and reservoirs are full, but the taps are dry.

The ongoing crisis has been decades in the making. South Africa is a water-scarce country, yet it has failed to take even basic measures to preserve water supplies. These include:

The chronic crisis is underscored by the fact that the challenges - and what needs to be done about them - have been known for some time, as these articles from our archives show.

Caroline Southey, Founding Editor, Africa