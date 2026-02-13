Uganda, Japan Join Forces to Rebuild Bridges in Climate and Refugee-Hit Regions

The Government of Uganda, in partnership with Japan, has launched a project to reconstruct and maintain bridges in climate-vulnerable and refugee-hosting sub-regions, including West Nile, Sebei, and Buliisa.

The initiative, backed by a $6.29 million grant from Japan, seeks to strengthen infrastructure resilience, boost economic activity, and improve access to essential services in these high-risk areas.

Speaking at the project launch, Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala warned engineers against outdated construction practices.

"Stop chipping concrete to taste its strength," he said, urging the adoption of modern engineering methods and technology to ensure the safety and durability of bridges.

Gen Katumba emphasized that Japan's support extends beyond infrastructure development.

"This partnership is a pillar in steering Uganda's economic transformation and stability, particularly in fragile and high-risk regions," he noted.

Among the bridges set for reconstruction is Nyara Bridge in West Nile, which is expected to enhance trade, facilitate humanitarian access, and improve regional connectivity.

The project also includes the digitization of the Bridge Management and Maintenance System, allowing for more effective monitoring, planning, and long-term sustainability of public infrastructure.

Highlighting Japan's previous contributions, Gen. Katumba pointed to urban development projects in Gulu City and engineering skills initiatives for Ugandan professionals, noting that such collaborations have helped advance economic development and infrastructure standards across the country.

Officials stressed that safe and reliable infrastructure is essential for enabling communities to access vital services and economic opportunities, particularly in areas prone to climate shocks and hosting refugee populations.

The project is expected to deliver tangible improvements in connectivity, resilience, and regional integration across the targeted districts.