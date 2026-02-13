South Africa: Magudumana's Brother Back in Court As Man Fights for Life

12 February 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Nkosinathi Sekeleni appeared in Randburg Magistrate's Court on 9 February 2026 after an alleged attack on 7 February 2026.
  • Nkosinathi Sekeleni and two other men were released on warning and will return to court in March 2026.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an alleged attack in Randburg.

Businessman Nkosinathi Sekeleni was arrested after the incident on Saturday, 7 February 2026. He is the brother of Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Sekeleni and two other men were first charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The charge was later changed to attempted murder when the injured man's condition became worse.

The man has not been named. Reports say he is still in a critical condition.

Sekeleni said he attacked the man because the man tried to rob him.

The South African reported on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, that Sekeleni had been formally charged.

He appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 9 February 2026, with the two other accused.

According to IOL, the three men were released on warning while police continue with their investigation. They are expected back in court in March 2026.

Sekeleni has been in the news before because of his link to his sister, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Magudumana is linked to convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

