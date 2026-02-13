Sudan Urges African Union to Lift Membership Suspension After Formation of Civilian Government

Addis Ababa, Feb. 12, 2026 (SUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim Ahmed met with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf at the Commission's headquarters in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, the minister welcomed Sudan's return to addressing the African Peace and Security Council at the ministerial level after a five-year hiatus, and affirmed Khartoum's commitment to sustained joint engagement with the African Union to overcome the current phase and advance peacebuilding and reconstruction programmes.

He also reported the return of the civilian "Government of Hope" to the national capital, Khartoum, after three years of absence.

Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim urged the African Union to lift the suspension of Sudan's membership following fulfillment of the principal requirement -- the formation of a civilian government -- in line with the principle of African solutions to African problems and in support of the AU's Silencing the Guns initiative.

For his part, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf reaffirmed the Union's support for Sudan's path toward comprehensive peace and sustainable development. He stressed Africa's commitment to Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejected any parallel arrangements, and confirmed that the Commission will continue coordinating with partners to reinforce stability in Sudan.